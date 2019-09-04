NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A panhandler raped a woman who refused to give him money outside an Upper East Side subway station, police said Thursday.

The creep accosted the 19-year-old victim as she walked out of the E. 96th St. stop at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, cops said.

“I’m homeless, can I have some money?” he begged, according to police sources.

After she said no, he followed her and dragged her into a secluded area near E. 95th St. and 3rd Ave. and sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Cops released surveillance video Thursday of the sicko jumping a turnstile after the attack.