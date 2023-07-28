Teen ‘Detransitioner’ Explain Trans Grooming to Congress

GOP legislators invited a victim of the transgender ideology on Thursday to show and tell the damage it has done to young women.

This is the message I want to send to all of the parents of children who have been victimized by this insidious gender ideology. pic.twitter.com/a2kCHN9S3y — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) July 27, 2023

The pro-transgenderism Democratic legislators were forced to listen as Chloe Cole described how she fell into the ideology as she struggled with puberty, and how she escaped, or “detransitioned”:

The transgender industry claims only about one percent of self-claimed transgender people exit the movement.

But the numbers are rising fast as Cole and other detransitioners help each other youths — and their frightened parents — escape the movement’s social and business pressure on teenagers and youths.

Cole also comforted a witness invited by Democrats.

The Democrats’ witness, Myriam Reynolds, is helping her daughter to live as a boy.

Raynolds had earlier told the committee:

I am honored to be here today to give my testimony and tell you the story of my incredible [female] child. He recently became an adult and I will still refer to him as a child. His name is Cameron and he is 18 years old. He recently graduated from high school and is embarking on adulthood with a gap year before college.



Cameron told us he was transgender when he was 11 years old. He was clearly dealing with something that we didn’t know what it was or how to help him. But then he told us. My husband and I had the same instinct to tell him that we love him no matter what and always will be there for him. We needed we knew we needed to affirm him from our years and working with foster youth …



We thought he was a tomboy. He refused to wear anything pink or girly, was the only girl on the boys’ football team for many years. But trends were always boys. There were a lot of signs looking back. As parents, all we really want for our children is for them to be happy and healthy. Prior to receiving gender-affirming care and socially transitioning, my child was not happy and was not able to be his true self.

