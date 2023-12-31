Teen daughter found dead in possible murder-suicide in $5M mansion remembered as ‘brilliant, deeply spiritual’

The teen daughter of a wealthy Massachusetts family believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide this week was “brilliant” and “deeply spiritual,” according to one of her professors.

Arianna “Aria” Kamal, 18, was “a brilliant student and an amazing singer,” one of her teachers said in a statement after news emerged that Kamal and her parents had been found dead in their 27-room mansion in Dover, about 40 minutes outside Boston.

“She loved singing and was interested in going to Italy with the College opera group,” Melissa Hammerle wrote in the statement issued via Middlebury College, where Kamal, a freshman, studied neuroscience.

Kamal recently read at Middlebury’s Lessons and Carols service and sang in the College Choir, the school noted.

“She was connected and engaged in class, and passionate about everything she did,” Hammerle added.

