Greta Thunberg: Wouldn’t Have ‘Wasted My Time’ Talking to Trump

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg said Monday she would not have “wasted my time” talking to President Donald Trump at a United Nations summit in September about global warming, as he most likely would not have listened to her concerns. She also said she finds Trump’s criticisms of her “funny.” “Honestly, I don’t think I would have said anything because obviously he’s not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me,” Thunberg, 16, said during an interview on BBC Radio’s Today program, where she appeared as a guest, reports NBC News. Trump, shortly after Thunberg was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, ridiculed her on Twitter, saying she needs to “work on her anger management program.” In addition, this month Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called her a “brat.”

