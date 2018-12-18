NEW YORK POST:

A Mississippi teen was jailed after officials arrested him for the drive-by shooting death of a 66-year-old woman.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson told news outlets 17-year-old Latavious Betts was charged as an adult with murder and aggravated assault in Annie Walton’s Dec. 7 death.

Johnson said Betts fired a dozen or more shots into a house near Verona, killing Walton and wounding four others.

Betts was earlier charged with first-degree murder for a March 22 shooting at a Verona car wash. He’s also charged with aggravated assault in a July 8 convenience store shooting that injured two.