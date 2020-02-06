NY POST

The 13-year-old charged in the stabbing death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors is “the youngest and the smallest individual” in his juvenile lock-up, his attorneys complained Thursday — as a judge denied their motion to release the boy pending trial. Zyairr Davis is also “having a hard time with younger staff members” at the Crossroads Juvenile Center in Brooklyn, where he has refused to get out of bed, get out of a chair and use the gym, defense attorney Hannah Kaplan said at a pre-trial hearing in Manhattan Family Court.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST