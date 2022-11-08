A New York teenager was charged in a shooting that happened outside Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin’s home and held on a $1 million cash bail, according to Fox News.

Noah Green, an 18-year-old suspect, was charged on Monday in connection to a shooting last month that happened outside Zeldin’s home while he and his wife were gone and his children were there.

Green was arraigned at Cromarty Court Complex in Riverhead, New York, on seven counts in connection to the drive-by shooting that happened outside Zeldin’s home on October 9.

Breitbart News reported in October:

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin had a shock to the system on Sunday when two people were shot outside his Long Island home while his teenage twin daughters were inside. According to Zeldin, his two daughters, 16-year-olds Mikayla and Arianna, were on inside doing their homework when the shots broke out in front of their home. He and his wife, Diana, were in the car returning from the Bronx Columbus Day parade in Morris Park. … A law enforcement official told the Post that the shooting had nothing do with the congressman seeking to unseat Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The shooting in front of Zeldin’s home comes after the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association endorsed him for governor.

