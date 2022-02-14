NEW YORK POST:

Two teen brothers with a raft of prior arrests were ordered held without bail Saturday in the shooting of an off-duty police officer who was attending a memorial service in West Harlem.

Paris Francis, 17, and Prince Francis, 16, of Manhattanville, were in Manhattan Criminal Court to face the music following their Thursday arrests.

Paris Francis is alleged to be the triggerman in the Feb. 5 shooting of veteran policer officer Robert Manley, prosecutors said.

Manley, an off-duty NYPD housing cop, was shot in the foot about 4:30 p.m. after he attended a memorial service for a community member at the Manhattanville Houses in West Harlem.

