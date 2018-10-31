NEW YORK POST:

Two teen boys in Missouri are facing murder charges in the death of a retired St. Louis police sergeant who was gunned down during a botched robbery, authorities said.

A 16-year-old boy believed to be the gunman was charged Tuesday in juvenile court on charges of second-degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery. A 15-year-old boy also faces the same charges, as well as tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest after the Monday incident, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Police said the 16-year-old suspect was arrested at a hospital where he was dropped off to be treated for a gunshot wound to his wrist – a wound investigators say he sustained trying to rob retired St. Louis police Sgt. Ralph Harper early Monday.

The 15-year-old suspect was one of two people arrested after officers tracked down a Honda Pilot believed to be the getaway vehicle used by the teens following the attempted robbery and fatal shooting.

Police said Harper, 67, was parking his car near a relative’s house when he was approached by an armed suspect. Harper, who was also armed, exchanged gunfire with the suspect, leaving both he and the suspect wounded, police said.

Harper, who was rushed to the same hospital as the 16-year-old suspected gunman, died a few hours later, according to the Post-Dispatch.