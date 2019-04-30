NEW YORK POST:

A crazed teen beheaded a schoolmate who he thought had slept with his girlfriend, prosecutors said in court this week.

Mathew Borges was just 15 in November 2016 when he is accused of cutting off the head and hands of Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino, 16, in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Borges killed the Lawrence High School sophomore in a jealous rage after accusing him with sleeping with his girlfriend, causing them to split, prosecutors said in Essex County Superior Court on Monday, according to the Boston Herald.

“I think of killing someone and I smirk … It’s all I think about every day,” he texted the girl, according to Assistant DA Jay Gubitose.

“The next time you see me, look at my eyes because that’s the last time they’ll be like that. They’ll be dead,” he texted her before the brutal murder, according to the report.

The following day, Viloria-Paulino went missing and his decapitated body was later found by a man walking his dog.

A state trooper later found the victim’s head in a bag nearby.