NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A teen was beaten and left shoeless by a crew of robbers on a Brooklyn subway, cops said Thursday. The 18-year-old victim was riding a Manhattan-bound No. 3 train through Crown Heights when he was approached around noon Monday by a group of men asking if he was in a gang, cops said. When the victim said no, the group beat him up and snatched his cellphone, sneakers and jacket before dashing off the train into the Nostrand Ave. station, cops said. Surveillance footage captured after the attack shows four suspects walking out of the station. Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking them down.

READ MORE AT THE NY DAILY NEWS