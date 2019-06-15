NEW YORK POST:

A teen was arrested for stabbing a principal during an 8th grade graduation rehearsal in New Jersey Friday morning, local authorities said.

The 14-year-old student used a folding knife to attack the principal about 9:30 a.m. inside the Washington School gymnasium in Rutherford, where he was leading the rehearsal, police said.

The teen struck the principal several times in the chest, then turned around, dropped the knife and placed his hands in the air, according to Rutherford police.

The principal, who works at a separate school in the same town — and who was identified by Northjersey.com as Kurt Schweitzer — wasn’t seriously injured in the attack, cops said.

A nearby teacher intervened and walked the teen suspect outside, where cops arrested him.

The student is facing aggravated assault and unlawful weapon possession charges.