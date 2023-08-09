Teen, 16, is charged with assaulting Asian mom riding NYC subway while on vacation with her husband and twin daughters

A teenager has been arrested after she was caught on camera violently assaulting an Asian family on the New York City Subway.

The 16-year-old girl, who has not been named, handed herself in after officers appealed for more information by releasing her photograph on Sunday. She is accused of beating Sue Young, 51, in front of her young daughters and husband, as well as Joanna Lin, who started filming the teen when she harassed the family.

The teenager has been charged with two counts of assault after handing herself in to cops at 9.45am on Tuesday morning. Authorities initially said that they were investigating the alleged assault as a hate crime, but no charges were filed in relation to that allegation.

