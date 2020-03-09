New York Post:

EDITOR’S NOTE – Does Cruz understand that everyone he shook hands with AFTER that (until he washed his hands) must also self-quarantine? And everyone THEY shook hands with, and so on?

Sen. Ted Cruz is quarantining himself after coming into contact 10 days ago with an attendee of the Conservative Political Action Committee conference who was later diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Cruz said in a Sunday statement he learned of the interaction with the since-infected man last night, but emphasized that he’s not experiencing symptoms and feels “fine and healthy.”

The Republican senator said his contact with the CPAC attendee was limited to “brief conversation and a handshake” at the Maryland event last month.

Health officials advised Cruz “that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low” and his “brief interaction with the individual does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine.”

