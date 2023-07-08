Ted Cruz has said he does not believe Hunter Biden was responsible for the cocaine found on the White House grounds – instead claiming it was a senior White House official.

On Thursday, it was revealed the bag of powder was found near the White House’s West Executive entrance, not the West Wing lobby, as previously stated.

That entrance – which is in the West Wing but on the floor below the lobby – is also a heavily trafficked area, a description White House officials have used as a way to explain their doubts the culprit will be found.

Joe Biden and his son Hunter, a recovering cocaine addict, were at Camp David when the discovery was made.

On Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to say whether the Biden family had been officially ruled out, but would not give any details on the investigation. The Secret Service are carrying out DNA and fingerprint analysis to try and find out who brought it to the White House grounds.

