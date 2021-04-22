Fox News:

James later deleted the tweet after backlash

LeBron James tweeting “you’re next” at one of the officers who responded to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio is part of a “pattern” of behavior by left-wingers, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told “Fox News Primetime” Wednesday.

“The left consistently goes after, attacks and demonizes police officers … often before the facts are known, often before there is any evidence of what happened,” Cruz told host Ben Domenech, “but their immediate reaction, whenever there is an incident, is that police officers is in the wrong.

“And in this instance, ‘you’re next’ could certainly be interpreted by some, even, as a call for violence. I think it was a grossly irresponsible message for LeBron James to send out.”

“And in this instance, ‘you’re next’ could certainly be interpreted by some, even, as a call for violence. I think it was a grossly irresponsible message for LeBron James to send out.”

Cruz noted that James, 36, essentially ignored the fact that Columbus police released body camera footage that showed Bryant attacking another female with a knife.

“By any measure, it was a volatile situation,” the senator said. “The woman who was killed was wielding a knife, was violent, appeared to be threatening the [lives] of others. It may well be, on an investigation, that this police officer saved the life of a potential victim of a knife attack and we shouldn’t jump to conclusions.”

LeBron James is a fool. However he will be defended by the "SQUAD" Shameful!! https://t.co/lJMKl1SjRz — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) April 21, 2021

More at Fox News