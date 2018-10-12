NEW YORK POST:

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke raised more than $38 million in the third quarter — all from individual contributions — shattering the previous quarterly record for a Senate race.

“You just raised a record-breaking $38.1 million in three months. From 802,836 contributions. No PACs, no special interests, no corporations. All people, all the time, everywhere, every single day,” O’Rourke said in a video posted on Twitter Friday morning.

O’Rourke, who campaigns on his refusal to take money from political action committees, came close to doubling the previous record of $22 million, set by Rick Lazio in his losing New York Senate race against Hillary Clinton in 2000, Axios reported.

Despite the record influx of cash, O’Rourke still trails Cruz in the deep red Lone Star State, according to the latest polls, including a New York Times survey released Friday that showed the incumbent with an 8-point lead, 51 percent to 43 percent.

But Democrats say the fact that the challenger is this close shows that anti-Trump sentiment is taking its toll on the GOP as the midterms approach.

Through the first six months of 2018, O’Rourke had raised $23.6 million and had nearly $14 million in cash on hand as Nov. 6 nears.

Cruz had raised about the same amount but trailed on cash, with just $9.3 million left.