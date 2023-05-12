Ted Cruz today slammed President Joe Biden for the ‘humanitarian crisis’ at the southern border and urged him to ‘stop hiding in the basement’ and see the tens of thousands of migrants massing there in a bid to reach US soil.

In a scathing speech, a visibly furious Cruz blamed Biden for the more than 22,000 illegal migrants who were camping across the Rio Grande river opposite Brownsville, Texas, saying it was ‘his fault’.

The Texas Senator waved his finger at the camera as he said the US has the ‘worst illegal immigration in the history of our country’ and it’s going to get worse now that the Title 42 has expired because of Biden’s policies.

The Republican said: ‘I’m standing here in our southern border with the Rio Grande river right behind me in Brownsville, Texas. Title 42 is going to expire in just a few hours.

‘We are seeing an invasion in our southern border and there are right now over 22,000 illegal immigrants across the river.’

