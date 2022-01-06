Senator Ted Cruz is being condemned by conservatives for describing the Capitol riot as a violent terrorist attack on the eve of its one-year anniversary.

The Texas Republican made the remarks on Wednesday at a Senate Rules Committee hearing about the apparent security failures that allowed a mob of Donald Trump supporters to storm the building on January 6, 2021.

“We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week,” Cruz said. “And it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol, where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who served in this Capitol.

“We are grateful for that courage, we appreciate the selfless sacrifice of the men and women who keep us safe.”

