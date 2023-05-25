Technical issues plagued the beginning of highly anticipated presidential campaign launch of Gov. Ron DeSantis, as the initial Twitter Spaces audio continued to cut out prior to DeSantis even being introduced.

The Twitter Spaces call, scheduled to launch at 6 p.m. Eastern, began several minutes late as one unidentified voice whispered that it was “quiet.” David Sacks, the entrepreneur hosting the event, began to introduce Elon Musk and asserted that this was “historic” before the audio cut out. From then on, the audio continued to cut in out several times, with continued echoing and seemingly random voices — not the voice of the governor, whom the conversation was all about.

“I’d like to just introduce the folks in the room here. So it’s safe to say we wouldn’t be making history without the man sitting next to me, Elon Musk his decision to purchase this platform last year,” Sacks said, praising Musk before audio issues began to take over.

They continued to come up with reasons for the audio issues, asserting that they were “melting the serves,” which they viewed as a “good sign.” Eventually, the entire audio ended, leaving many listeners confuse in a state of silence.

