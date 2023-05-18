US tech workers are urging the Supreme Court to reject an Obama-era expansion of a program that allows foreign student visa holders work in the US for a year after graduating because it is robbing Americans of jobs.

The Washington Alliance of Technology Workers, or Washtech, says the federal government’s Optional Practical Training (OPT) scheme lets some 200,000 migrants compete against them in US firms after studying here.

Defenders of the program, which is maintained by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), say it lets migrants get real-world work experience in their field of study, while letting US tech firms bag fresh talent.

Washtech’s lawyer, John Miano, from the conservative Immigration Reform Law Institute, says the OPT scheme lets tech firms push aside local hires for cheaper immigrant coders and programmers.

‘Before law school, I was a computer programmer, and I worked at three American companies that replaced their American workers with foreign workers,’ Miano told DailyMail.com.

