THE HILL:

Four of the nation’s largest tech companies sought to reassure skeptical lawmakers over their market power as the House ramps up its antitrust investigation into Silicon Valley.

Executives from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google testified before the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee Tuesday in a hearing examining the effect that their size has had on small businesses and their ability to innovate.

Each insisted that their platforms help smaller businesses reach customers and that they face stiff competition.

Amazon — the largest of the four, with a market cap just shy of $1 trillion — pointed to an “ever-broadening array of competitors” that they face in the retail market and touted their efforts to help third-party sellers on their platforms.

But Nate Sutton, Amazon’s associate general counsel, was forced to repeatedly insist to incredulous lawmakers that the company does not use the consumer data it collects to give its own products an advantage over those of third-party sellers.