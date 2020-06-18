Fox News:

Neutral platforms? CEOs of Apple, Google, Amazon … all claiming to speak for their companies … cheered today’s DACA ruling.

Several large tech companies, including Apple, Amazon and Google have cheered the Supreme Court’s decision to deny the Trump administration’s efforts to end the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted the company is “glad” for the court ruling, adding Apple “will keep fighting until DACA’s protections are permanent.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also tweeted his sentiments, noting that the decision, which was split 5-4, was a “victory for us all.”

Bezos speaking through Amazon’s twitter account: “Amazon applauds the Supreme Court’s decision to protect DACA,” the company wrote on the platform. “DREAMers are critical to America’s family & economy, & we are grateful for those who’ve helped us create & innovate. We’ll continue to push for laws that honor their contributions & allow a path to citizenship.”

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday against the Trump administration’s effort to end the Obama-era program that offers legal protections to young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

The court ruled that the administration’s decision to rescind the DACA program violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which sets out rulemaking procedures for federal agencies.

“We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies. ‘The wisdom’ of those decisions ‘is none of our concern,'” Roberts wrote in his opinion. “We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action.”

