The man suspected of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee on the streets of San Francisco was set to appear in court Friday before his hearing was postponed at the last minute.

Nima Momeni was arrested at his home in the early hours of Thursday morning, and is facing murder charges for allegedly stabbing the tech mogul.

He was flashed a heart sign from a relative in the public gallery as he entered the courthouse, before his arraignment was dramatically postponed because one of the prosecutors was on vacation.

Momeni is now set to appear back in court on April 25.

The 38-year-old is the owner of Expand IT, a tech business in the Bay Area, and describes himself online as a start-up entrepreneur.

