Two British tech entrepreneurs who led an events and travel startup that was worth as much as $800 million spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on drug- and alcohol-fueled parties and ran a “frat boy” culture rife with sexual harassment before the company imploded, according to a report.

Callum Negus-Fancey, 32, and his brother, Liam, 29, founded Verve, a company that bundled music festival tickets with stays at luxury resorts that included concerts by headliners such as Justin Bieber, 50 Cent and Scooter Bran. The company’s name was later changed to Pollen.

Pollen, which was based in the United Kingdom but had an extensive presence in the United States and Poland, raised more than $200 million from venture capital firms. It filed for bankruptcy in August.

Former employees of the firm told the news site Insider that the brothers spent extravagantly on massive parties that included widespread alcohol use as well as consumption of drugs such as Ecstasy, acid, cocaine, ketamine and mushrooms.

“It was harder to not find drugs than to find them,” one former Pollen employee told Insider.

