BREITBART:

A handful of tech billionaires, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Indian outsourcing lobby are financing a green card giveaway plan that has already passed the House with support from 140 House Republicans and 224 House Democrats.

Last week, the majority of House Republicans and Democrats — led by Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — voted to approve a green card giveaway for 300,000 Indian workers and allow India to effectively monopolize the U.S. green card system for at least the next ten years.

The legislation, known as HR. 1044, will ensure that outsourcing firms such as Cognizant, as well as Big Tech conglomerates like Amazon and Facebook, have a green card system where only temporary foreign workers on H-1B visas are able to obtain employment visas by creating a backlog of seven to eight years for all foreign nationals. This process would solidify that employment-based green cards only go to temporary foreign visa workers that have been imported to the U.S. by corporations to replace American workers.

Lobbyists across the big business lobby, multinational tech corporations, the Indian outsourcing lobby, and representing the billionaire Koch brothers are financing the passage of HR. 1044 as all are set to gain hugely.

The lobbying groups include:

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Koch-funded Americans for Prosperity

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Microsoft Corporation

Facebook Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP)