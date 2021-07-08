Breitbart:

An elite annual invite-only conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, organized by the investment bank Allen & Company is taking place this week, with the guest list including powerbrokers from the Big Tech Masters of the Universe and the media such as Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Disney CEO Bob Iger, CNN host Anderson Cooper, Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, and possibly Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The estimated wealth of attendees tops $588 billion this year.

The Daily Mail reports that key tech and media industry players are arriving in Sun Valley in Idaho this week for the start of the annual “billionaire summer camp” hosted by the investment bank Allen & company. It is estimated that the wealth of attendees is in excess of $588 billion.

The five-day conference runs from July 6 to 10 and is held at the edge of Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest in a small town of 1,500 people. Guests in attendance at the event include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft; Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg; Netflix Co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos; CBS News’ Gayle King; CNN’s Anderson Cooper; Nike CEO John Donahoe; former Disney CEO Michael Eisner; Shari Redstone chairwoman of ViacomCBS, and Stacey Bendet CEO of fashion company Alice + Olivia.

A plane belonging to Jeff Bezos arrived at the local airport in nearby Hailey, but the Amazon co-founder who recently stepped down as company CEO is yet to make a pubic appearance at the event.

Attendees at the last conference in 2019 included Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki; Rupert Murdoch’s son, Lachlan Murdoch, who is the CEO of Fox Corporation; PayPal CEO Dan Schulman; Instagram COO Marne Levine; McDonald’s chief Steve Easterbrook and billionaire media executive Shari Redstone.

