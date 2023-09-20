Tearful Merrick Garland discusses his family fleeing the Holocaust as he furiously denies interfering with the Hunter Biden probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland got emotional when telling Congress about how he treats his position with respect as a way of ‘repaying this country for the debt my family owes’ for accepting them when fleeing the Holocaust.

During his opening remarks before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Garland insisted that he has not improperly interfered in the probe into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

His voice broke and tears appeared in his eyes at one point as he was brought before the panel to testify against Republican accusations that his agency exhibits extreme political bias.

Specifically, Republicans are peeved that Garland decided to pick Jack Smith as the special counsel investigating Hunter Biden, 53. The hearing comes days after Smith charged Hunter with three felony charges for lying on a federal form to purchase a firearm.

But Biden’s Justice Department head insisted: ‘I’m gonna say again and say again if necessary – I did not interfere… I left it to Mr Weiss to bring charges or not.’

READ MORE