Teachers’ union rep suspended for antisemitic online posts of ‘gluttons and thieves’

A Maryland teachers’ union official has been suspended after being accused of spreading antisemitism online, including a list of wealthy Jews she called “gluttons and thieves,” according to reports.Angela Wolf, who also heads an English department at Takoma Park Middle School in lefty-leaning Montgomery County, penned a series of anti-Israel online rants that finally got her bosses to send her home, the Daily Wire reported.

In December 2022, she went so far as to post the names and alleged net worth of five wealthy locals with Jewish last names, accusing them of being crooks.“None of these people invented anything useful and are [sic] have done a damn thing to further the needs of communities,” Wolf wrote on Facebook.“They are gluttons and thieves,” she said. “They accumulated this kind of wealth through abusing workers.”

