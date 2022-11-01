Breitbart



Randi Weingarten, president of the powerful American Federation of Teachers (AFT), backed a call by the Atlantic on Monday to declare an “amnesty” for those who pursued mistaken policies on COVID-19 that led, among other things, to harm to children. The article, by economist Emily Oster, notes that policymakers were operating in a challenging environment: “Given the amount of uncertainty, almost every position was taken on every topic. And on every topic, someone was eventually proved right, and someone else was proved wrong.” Oster has unique credibility on this topic, since she compiled her own data set on schools and the pandemic when the federal government declined to do so. However, her call for amnesty — right before an election in which voters are about to deliver a verdict on Democrats’ aggressive pandemic policies, among other issues — triggered outrage and ridicule on social media.

