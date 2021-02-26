Biz Pac Review:

An eighth-grade teacher’s aide in Maryland is blaming “dumb luck” for him being caught masturbating during a virtual Zoom class …

During the class Monday with special needs students at Shady Grove Middle School, paraeducator Marc Schack stood up, stepped away from his desk and then took it out.

According to Bethesda Magazine, a news magazine for Montgomery County, the 13-second incident happened as Schack signed off — or thought he was signing off — and someone else ostensibly took over the “meeting.”

“During that time, his name appears on the screen as the host of the virtual link. After several seconds, another name comes up on the screen as taking over as the host,” the magazine explained in a report published Tuesday.

“I thought I was logged out when class was over. I had no clue that Zoom was still on. Why would I do that? That’s my job. I had no clue that Zoom was on. I mean, that’s just crazy behavior. It was just a mistake on my part. I’m only human. It was my bad,” Schack complained to the magazine.

Some might argue that choosing to masturbate right after hosting a class with eighth-grade boys and girls, who tend to be around 13 to 14 years of age, is also “crazy behavior.”

Though to be clear, Schack has denied that his masturbation had involved the kids.

“I’m not a pervert or anything like that, you know. You gotta believe me on that. I thought I was in the privacy of my own home. I had no clue,” he said.

Speaking with Washington, D.C. station WTTG, Schack went on to attribute himself being seen masturbating to “dumb luck.”

“It was just dumb luck that I happened to be on when it happened,” he said.

His excuses didn’t impress the many commenters on social media

