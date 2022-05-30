NEW YORK POST:

A North Carolina teacher used LGBTQ-themed flashcards – including one depicting a pregnant man – to teach preschoolers colors, lawmakers and district officials said.

The lesson involving controversial “Rainbow Families” flashcards at Ballentine Elementary School in Fuquay-Varina was flagged last week by a constituent to North Carolina Rep. Erin Paré, State House Speaker Tim Moore said Friday.

Rep. Paré then alerted the school’s principal to the non-approved curriculum and the flash cards – which previously sold for $20 for a set of 12 — were removed from the classroom, the lawmaker said.

“I am grateful that a concerned constituent reached out and that this issue is being addressed in a swift and professional manner by Ballentine Elementary School,” the Wake County Republican said.

The Wake County Public School System confirmed the flash cards were no longer being used in the classroom and that an investigation was underway, the News and Observer reported.

“The district is concerned to learn of the inappropriate instructional resource found in a preschool classroom,” district officials said in a statement Friday. “In order to help fulfill the educational goals and objectives of the school system, we strive to provide high quality instructional materials that will enrich and support the curriculum and enhance student learning.”

READ MORE