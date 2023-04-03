The Virginia teacher shot by a 6-year-old student filed a $40 million lawsuit on Monday, accusing school officials of repeatedly ignoring warnings that the disturbed youngster had a gun.

Abigail Zwerner, 25, filed the suit nearly three months after she was shot while teaching at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News by a first-grader with “a history of random violence,” according to the lawsuit.

That history included “multiple reports that a firearm was on school property and likely in possession of a violent individual,” the suit said about the troubled youngster who was suspended for smashing Zwerner’s phone two days before the shooting.

“We know for a fact that there were at least three opportunities for them to stop this from happening,” one of her attorneys, Jeffrey Breit, told the “Today” show moments after filing the suit Monday.

READ MORE