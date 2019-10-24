NEW YORK POST:

A middle school teacher and a sheriff’s deputy who allegedly sexually abused a child together were arrested this week in Louisiana, a report said.

The teacher, 34-year-old Cynthia Perkins, and her husband, 44-year-old Dennis Perkins, were both hit with child rape and pornography charges after investigators found photos that showed them nude together with the child, Fox reported.

The husband was fired from his job in the Livingston Parish Sherriff’s Office and his wife was suspended from her job teaching middle school students in the state, according to the report.

“It is a sad day for us, for all law enforcement officers, when you arrest one of your own. We at the LPSO work hard everyday to retain the trust placed in us by our citizens,” the law-enforcement agency said in a statement.