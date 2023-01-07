Breitbart

A female teacher in Newport News, Virginia, is in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon by a six-year-old student. CNN reports that the shooting occurred at Richneck Elementary School. Newport News police chief Steve Drew commented on the incident, saying, “This was not an accidental shooting.” “The individual is a 6-year-old student,” he added. “He is right now in police custody. We have been in contact with our commonwealth attorney and some other entities to help us best get services to this young man.” The teacher’s condition has improved “slightly,” the New York Times notes. Newport News superintendent Dr. George Parker said, “I’m in shock, and I’m in awe, and I’m disheartened.” “I cannot control access to weapons,” Parker continued. “My teachers cannot control access to weapons. Today our students got a lesson in gun violence and what guns can do to disrupt not only an educational environment, but also a family, a community.”

