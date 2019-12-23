NEW YORK POST:

A teacher in Spain is baring it all for education.

Verónica Duque, 43, has been teaching for 15 years, and currently instructs a third-grade class in various subjects including science, social studies, art, English and Spanish. But when she decided it was time to liven up her standard anatomy lesson, she went swimsuit shopping.

“I was surfing the internet when an ad of an AliExpress swimsuit popped up,” Duque tells Bored Panda. “Knowing how hard it is for kids this young to visualize the disposition of internal organs, I thought it was worth giving it a try.”

Rather than expose her outer body in a bikini, she wore another type of revealing swimsuit — a full-body wetsuit printed head-to-toe with a diagram of the human anatomy.

Her husband tagged along for a lesson, snapping a few photos of his wife’s “naked” bod in action and sharing on Twitter. His post from Dec. 16 has gone viral with over 65,300 likes and 13,000 retweets.