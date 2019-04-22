NY POST

A Missouri teacher is accused of hiring a hitman to kill a 10-year-old boy he allegedly molested. Deonte Taylor, 36, and his boyfriend Michael Johnson, 66, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in a St. Louis court on Wednesday, KSDK reported. Taylor was busted in November after his DNA was found to match samples found on his former student. He’s facing three charges of first-degree statutory sodomy related to the accusation that he took the then-7-year-old boy from class at an elementary school where he worked as a teacher’s assistant in 2015, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

