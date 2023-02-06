NY Post

The Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student had warned administrators about his behavior — including allegedly sticking up his middle finger at a classmate and shoving another — and said she felt “uncomfortable” with him returning to her classroom. Teacher Abigail Zwerner reported two disturbing incidents involving the boy in emails to her superiors on Nov. 22, less than two months before he allegedly shot her at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to documents obtained by 13News Now. Zwerner said the boy had stuck up his middle finger to a classmate on Oct. 11 — and a month later had bumped “into a classmate while running around the class” and then pushed the student to the floor. “As of today, I do not feel comfortable with him returning to my classroom today…,” she wrote in the email to then-Principal Briana Foster Newton and then-Assistant Principal Ebony Parker.

