Taxpayers should fund $300,000 UTERUS transplants to help transgender women get pregnant, suggests American Medical Association

The American Medical Association (AMA) has suggested that taxpayers should subsidize uterus transplants worth up to $300,000 to help transgender women get pregnant. Arguments were made to reduce the cost of the surgery in its Journal of Ethics issue in June titled Patient-Centered Transgender Surgical Care.

But the AMA has been criticized for floating the idea and has been accused of holding an ‘activist position’. It argued that trans women’s inability to bear children may cause them to experience ‘psychological dissonance’ which undermines their health and well-being. It comes as doctors pioneering uterus transplants believe they are on the verge of allowing transgender women to give birth to their own children.

