Taxpayer-funded National Public Radio (NPR) on Wednesday announced the decision to quit Twitter after being transparently labeled “state-affiliated media.”

NPR, whose budget is subsidized nearly 11 percent by taxpayer funds, declared it will step away from the social media platform to protect journalism. NPR’s media personalities will (so far) remain with personal accounts.

“We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence,” NPR’s CEO John Lansing said in a statement.

When questioned if NPR would ever return to the platform, Lansing cast doubt on the idea.

“I would need some time to understand whether Twitter can be trusted again,” he said. “At this point I have lost my faith in the decision-making at Twitter.”

