The New York Post:

Mayhem erupted in beleaguered Washington Square Park early Saturday when a taser-waving madman armed with a knife sent park dwellers running out of the park — trampling a woman in the process.

The woman was left covered in blood after she was “run over” in the stampede to safety, police said. Dramatic images show the victim, 43, bleeding from her face. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition with cuts, scrapes and bruises, cops said.

Police collared a 42-year-old Manhattan man following the chaos. Jason McDermott is charged with menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

The latest havoc in the famed park comes amid increasing outrage over repeated incidents of violence. Hundreds of locals packed the basement of a Greenwich Village church this week for an emergency meeting about the problems — as police officials promised to “address” their growing concerns.

It’s unclear what sparked the allegedly unhinged McDermott, 42, to begin waving a taser near a group of revelers gathered inside the park at around 12:40 a.m. He was also carrying a large knife.

