The New York Post:

The Minnesota cop accused of fatally shooting Daunte Wright was trained to place her Glock and Taser — which vary drastically in weight — on opposite sides of her holster, raising critical questions over the police killing.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon explained the placement during a press conference Monday, as he called Wright’s shooting death the result of an “accidental discharge.”

“For informational purposes, we train with our handguns on our dominant side and our Taser on our weak side,” Gannon told reporters at a press conference.

“If you’re right-handed, you carry your firearm on your right side and you carry your Taser on the left. This is done purposefully, and it’s trained.”

Police body camera footage released during the briefing shows the officer who shot Wright holding her weapon in her right hand — as she warns Wright, “I’ll tase you! I’ll tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” before striking him with a single shot.

Officers are also trained to announce use of a Taser to notify their partners and those who may be subjected to it, Gannon said.

“As I watched the video and listen to the officer’s commands,” Gannon said, “it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet.”

The two devices, however, differ greatly in weight.

For instance, a fully loaded Glock handgun — which is typically carried by officers — weighs in excess of 34 ounces, according to the gunmaker’s home page.

By comparison, a Taser stun gun weighs 8 ounces, the company’s site said.

