Target’s chief diversity and inclusion officer has suggested that ‘white women’ should help tackle systemic racism in the workplace.

Keira Fernandez made the comment earlier this year in the context of Target’s changing demographic shifts, and encouraged white women to speak up against transgressions ‘so the woman of color in the room doesn’t always have to.’

While speaking, she singled out a white person on the panel, and made the claim that their voice would ‘be heard differently than mine,’ reports Fox News.

Fernandez said: ‘And that is why we’re doing this work. That’s why it’s so important to have this conversation.

‘But we also can’t ignore the systemic history that got us here and then the things that we have to do differently to remove those barriers.’

