San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is pulling back more than 30 plea offers she deemed too lenient for defendants accused of selling fentanyl, marking the most concrete rebuke to date of her office’s previous practices under Chesa Boudin.

The Wednesday announcement came as Jenkins laid out a slate of new policies intended to clamp down on a drug epidemic that has decimated the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

The directives would amend the prosecutors’ treatment of bail, drug-free school zones and and diversion programming — all potentially boosting the time a defendant remains behind bars.

“On my watch, the D.A.’s office is going to take these cases seriously,” Jenkins said in an interview. “We are dealing with a public health crisis with regards to fentanyl, and no longer are we going to be giving a free pass to people who sell (that) drug in San Francisco.”

