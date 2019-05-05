THE JERUSALEM POST

Shortly after the IDF announced on Sunday the targeted assassination of a Hamas commander responsible for transferring funds from Iran to Gaza, a security official said that the security cabinet directed the IDF to “intensify the attacks against the terrorist organizations in Gaza.” The IDF spokesman announced the assassination of Hamed Ahmed Abed Khudri, which would mark the first time in a number of years that the IDF has used targeted assassinations against terrorist leaders in the Gaza Strip. Hamas field commander Hamed el-Hadary was killed by Israeli targeted airstrikes in Gaza, IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported on Sunday. IAF striked a vehicle where the 39-year-old was located. Three others were wounded. According to IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis, Hadary’s targeted assassination was approved by the political echelon and was a “significant blow to the transfer of funds from outside the Strip to terror organizations.”

