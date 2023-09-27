Target to close 9 stores — including NYC location — citing ‘theft’ and employee ‘safety’

Target is pulling up stakes in Harlem because of rampant theft and violence — one of nine stores the discount chain plans to shutter in crime-riddled cities nationwide, the company said Tuesday.The big-box retailer — which opened the East Harlem location to great fanfare in 2010 as a revitalization of the neighborhood — announced it will close all nine stores on Oct. 21.

“We cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance,” the Minneapolis-based chain said in a statement.The other locations to be shuttered are in San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland, Ore. — all cities with progressive prosecutors who refuse to go after shoplifters despite the growing scourge of organized retail theft since the pandemic.

READ MORE