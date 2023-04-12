Shocking video footage has revealed the moment a Target security guard punched a woman in the face after she demanded her $1,000 grocery bill be paid by the store in ‘reparations’.

Security staff member Zach Cotter, 28, was caught on camera hitting Karen Ivery, 37, at Target in Blue Ash, Hamilton County, Ohio, in October last year after she grew ‘aggressive’ with a manager.

CCTV footage from the store shows Mr Cotter intervening after an altercation broke out with a manager when Ms Ivery claimed she wanted the store to pay for her purchases in ‘reparations’.

Mr Cotter claims he was acting in self defense, and told officers after the incident that she ‘charged’ at him. She was later arrested for Menacing and Disorderly Conduct.

A police report seen by Dailymail.com said: ‘Ivery was very argumentative and confrontational about the whole incident. She was confrontational with officers on scene and didn’t want to explain her actions that evening.’

