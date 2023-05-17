Target is projected to lose $500million a year to violent shoplifters, the retailer announced today in a sobering earnings release that bodes terribly for other stores experiencing the same crime.

Coupled with a $700million inventory shrinkage from last year – due in part to supply chain chaos largely triggered by the pandemic – the retailer has seen a whopping $1.2billion go up in smoke.

Some workers say the problem is so bad their stores are being robbed every ten minutes. It has led to multiple store closures, most notably in San Francisco.

For the last three years, items like soap, toothpaste, mouthwash and others have been kept locked up.

