Target has removed “pride” themed items associated with the satanist designer Abprallen due to the backlash it has since received over the partnership.

Target’s pride collection has remained the subject of criticism following its rollout, as it offers an array of items for children and babies as well as transgender swimsuits for adults with “tuck-friendly” and “light-binding” effects. But in the midst of the pride-themed onesies, socks, shoes, and swimsuits were at least two items by the U.K.-based designer Abprallen. The individual behind the brand identifies as a transgender gay man — a biological woman attracted to males — and satanist, even paying homage to the satanic figure Baphomet and asserting that “Satan respects pronouns.” While that design was not offered at Target stores, the woke company offered two designs from the designer — a top reading “Cure Transphobia Not Trans People” and a tote bag reading “Too Queer for Here.” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was among those who criticized Target’s decision to push this agenda.

However, after ongoing backlash, it appears Target is no longer selling those items. A quick search for Abprallen on the Target website used to pull up the two items mentioned above. Now it states, “We couldn’t find a match for your search.”

