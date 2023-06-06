Target donated an unknown amount of money to an Indigenous-led organization that calls for the United States to return its public land and shut down Mount Rushmore National Memorial, among other causes.

Fox News found in analysis of Target’s nonprofit organization, the Target Foundation, that the company donated money, though it is unclear how much, to the organization NDN Collective, which describes itself as “an Indigenous-led organization dedicated to building Indigenous power.”

The group advocates for various progressive causes, including its “LANDBACK” campaign that aims to “dismantle white supremacy” and calls for America to release its public land to Indigenous people. NDN Collective also describes itself as “antimilitarist” and calls for the “demilitarization” and “decolonization” of the U.S. military.

“Mount Rushmore is an international symbol of white supremacy, and as people across America rightfully pull down statues of white supremacy, we have to look long and hard at how this national monument in the Black Hills upholds and maintains white supremacy on Indigenous lands” NDN Collective President and CEO Nick Tilsen said in a press release.

